Do you have plumbing problems? If you live in Brooklyn you will be happy to know that you can now use the services of Mario And Louis. Obviously this is a part of the hype of Super Mario Bros. The Moviearriving April 7 in theaters.

After the launch of the official site, complete with commercials, advertising flyers with tear-off telephone numbers have sprung up around the city, inviting you to take advantage of the duo’s services to the cry of “Repairing pipes is our game!”

Of course, the phone number on the flyer is the same as the official website, which someone discovered actually works.

Interestingly, Nintendo e Illumination they are promoting the film by focusing a lot on the profession of Mario and Luigi, as if to underline the origins of the two characters. At this point we are curious to know if the two issue an invoice after having done a job, or if they are Italian to the core. Who knows if the marketing campaign will reveal it to us.