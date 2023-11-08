In the latest financial report of Nintendo the positive impact of the film was highlighted Super Mario Bros. The Movie for the company affairs not only for cinema receipts as such, but also for the side effects on game sales.

The numbers of success

The beneficial effects of the Super Mario film

As you know, Super Mario Bros. The Movie was one of the greatest successes of the year in receipts, producing revenues of more than $1.3 billion.

Among the side effects, if we want to call them that, there has also been an increase in interest in Super Mario games on Nintendo Switch and in the mobile sector. Incidentally, the five Super Mario games available for the hybrid console saw a 1.3x increase in sales between April and September 2023, while Super Mario apps were downloaded 1.4x more over the same period.

Sales also improvedobjects linked to the series. In short, the film gave impetus to the entire Super Mario series in general, leading to the success of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which sold more than four million copies in the space of a few days.