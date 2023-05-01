It seems like a joke, but we are almost a month away from the premiere of the movie Super Mario Brosand in that period of time it has broken some records in terms of money raised around the world, a figure that has grown even more thanks to the recent projection in Japan. And just that has led to the future of Nintendo paint to be successful in the world of cinema.

According to a new report, the tape developed by Illumination Studios It has already managed to raise a little more than a billion dollars around the globe, surpassing other box office breakers such as Minions: A Villain is Born. This has made it one of the top 10 most fundraisers for animated films, and since it’s still running, it’s possible that it could move up a notch.

The interesting thing about the news is its collection percentage in different markets, this order goes from Mexico ($73.2 million), United Kingdom ($56.4 million), Germany ($43.9 million), France ($40.8 million) and Australia ($31.1 million). In IMAX, the cumulative is now $45.3 million worldwide, the third-highest ever for an animated title.

With all this taken for granted, it is possible that Nintendo see to Mexico as a potential market, after all, the brand’s games do not have an official presence in the country, because that is what it takes care of Latamel Distributor. And now, that this latam site has reflected for being much more of a fan of Mariothere may be an opportunity to have direct contact with the dealer.

Remember that the tape is still available in the cinema.

Via: Deadline

editor’s note: Everything looks like Mario will go for all the records, it would even be good if he was nominated for best animated film at least. Sure, we have a rival that might take the award away from him, that would be Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.