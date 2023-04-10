













Super Mario Bros. The Movie: Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in the sequel

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Jack Black talked about a potential sequel, which is not even confirmed. “It is not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and he was a different villain in each movie. Maybe they will do the same.”

Then, the also manager of the “Jablinski Games” channel added that it sounds logical that a new villain would appear, a more powerful one and that should be Wario and Pedro Pascal would be the one to put his voice for this character.

Source: Saturday Night Live

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that all the information is flowing very quickly and that neither Nintendo nor Illumination have said anything about a supposed sequel project, but, given the final scene of the film, it is easy to think that it could happen.

We also recommend: Super Mario Bros. The Movie angers the creator of DK Rap for not giving him his credit

You have to be aware of what is going to happen with Super Mario Bros. The Movie, especially since it is seen that it is going to generate a lot of money, more than what they had predicted for sure. That will not only help recover the investment, it will make them think about making other films.

We also need to find out how the profits from toys and other merchandise are going to be, because that also has to do with the movie and is part of the business.

What do you think of this idea with Pedro Pascal? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.