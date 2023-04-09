Super Mario Bros. – The Movie is a success and, even if for the moment there are no confirmations for a sequel, some are already thinking about what it could be like. Even Jack Black, who voices Bowser, had his say. What do you want from a new film? Pedro Pascal in the role of Wariothe antithesis of Mario.

Talking to GameSpot, Black he began by stating that he is not 100% convinced that Bowser will return for a sequel. After all, his experience in Kung Fu Panda has taught him not to assume that a villain will return for the second film.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will be back. You know, I’ve done a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and for each movie there was a different villain. They could do the same thing” Black said.

Though Bowser won’t be the big bad of Super Mario Bros. The Movie 2, it would be hard to imagine a Mario movie without the King of the Koopas. As the interviewer notes, Bowser could even join our heroes against an even greater evil.

“What if there’s a more powerful and badder villain? Then I might need to be transformed to help Mario and the others defend our universe against some other unseen evil force,” Black said. “Are you thinking what I think? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

Pedro Pascal is one of the most important actors of recent times for many fans of video games and beyond, since he played the role of Joel in The Last of Us and continues to play the role of Mando in The Mandalorian. It wouldn’t be impossible to see him as Wario, even if only as a voice, in the near future.

We also point out that Super Mario Bros. The film is the second best ever for collections in the first 5 days.