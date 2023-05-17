













Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the highest grossing film in Mexico

According to information from Box Office Mojo, Super Mario Bros. The Movie already raised the not inconsiderable amount of 82.4 million in Mexico, surpassing Spider-Man No Way Homewhich will surely surprise locals and strangers.

This is a figure that should not be underestimated, especially since Mexico It is a special country for cinema. It is not like China that changes the box office from one day to the next or like Europe. When in our country they get on a train, they don’t get off and put productions on a pedestal that perhaps they didn’t know were going to hit so much. about Super Mario Bros. The Movie it is a very particular case.

Est. international totals for The Super Mario Bros. Movie through Sunday include: Mexico – $82.4M

UK – $63.2M

Japan – $59.8M

France – $54.9M

Germany – $50.1M

Australia – $33.2M

Spain – $25.9M

Brazil – $25.2M

Chinese – $23.8M

Italy – $21.5M#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie #BoxOffice —BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) May 14, 2023

Now, for these dates, in the United Kingdom, the production between Illumination and Nintendo has 63.2 million, in Japan 59.8, France 54.9, Germany 50.1, Australia 33.2, Spain 25.9, Brazil 25.2, China 23.8 and Italy 21.5.

Source: Universal Pictures

Wherever you look at it, we are talking about figures that surely make Nintendo and Universal very happy and if we hurry, they are surely already seeing how to continue taking advantage of the good moment of the film.

When is Super Mario Bros. The Movie coming out digitally?

If you didn’t go to see Super Mario Bros. The Movie cinema because you prefer to see it in the comfort of your home, we tell you that at least you will have to wait until May 25 to be able to see it through the Amazon Prime Video service. It must be emphasized that it will be there – for the moment – only for rent.

On the other hand, we also have to tell you that this animation is available in the United States through Universal Pictures Home Entertainment services. We will have to see how this film fares in this format because these figures are counted separately.

