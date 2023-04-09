The Super Mario Bros movie. it is currently number one in the film and TV series category of the American division of Amazon. No, we are not talking about the film that arrived in cinemas all over the world a few days ago, but rather the little appreciated live action from 1993.

Evidently the success of the Illumination film has substantially influenced the sales of the DVD version of the old film adaptation, either out of curiosity, nostalgia or a misunderstanding. In fact, it cannot be excluded that many have bought by mistake the 1993 film confusing it with the more recent Illumination film. As proof of this, the sales of the old film have even surpassed the pre-orders of the home-video version on Blu-Ray of the 2023 one.

The movie of Super Mario Bros. from 1993 sees Mario (Bob Hskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) travel to a parallel universe to rescue Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis). At the time, the film, the first big-screen adaptation of a video game, was heavily criticized for its plot and tone that deviated too much from that of the source material.

It had box office revenues of $38.91 million worldwide, far less than Super Mario Bros. The Movie (Illumination) already made in its early days, which by the way has already broken Frozen 2 in the field of animation works.