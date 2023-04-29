This should be the weekend good for the record Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich is expected to pass the milestone of 1 billion dollars collected at the box office in the next few hours, waiting for the official communication that will arrive in these days.

Here we are: after 24 days in theaters, the film has collected 487.5 million dollars in the US and, last week, it had already reached 871.8 million dollars overall worldwide, so the finish line is very close. reach, one week later.

The success of the new Nintendo film was overwhelming: despite a decidedly cold reception from critics, audiences seem to love this new Mario cinematic adventure, responding with an impressive mass flow in cinemas around the world.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is the first production of the new section Nintendo Pictures, established by the Kyoto house to devote itself to productions of this type. The film was created in collaboration with Illumination and it seems that Shigeru Miyamoto himself has dedicated a large part of his work to it in recent years.

The results have definitely rewarded him and we are now waiting for the next productions that will arrive from the new film and television division, considering that other films are practically a certainty, waiting to know which intellectual properties they will be based on and when they will arrive.