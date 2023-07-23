The known cosplayer Shirogane_sama continues with his particular interpretation of the heroine of Super Mario Bros. The Movieshowing itself in a Peach cosplay who has Mario’s clothes again, as he had done in other previous cases.

Evidently, the idea worked: on the other hand, i typical clothes of Mario they have been well adapted in a feminine shape to enhance the figure of Shirogane, as demonstrated by the legendary plumber’s dungarees which, in this case, take on a decidedly different appearance from how we are used to seeing them.

For the rest, the character is clearly Peach, as evidenced by the typical blonde hair and all characterized by various fringes, perfectly reproduced by the expert cosplayer in question, who in this case allowed herself a particularly successful poetic license.

Do not miss the classic hat with the M, a real trademark, to which is added in this case also a particular accessory: it is a soft toy with the shape of the typical mushroom marisco. It’s obviously not Toad, but just one of the characteristic bonus mushrooms of the series.

So let’s see this other excellent interpretation of Peach in cross-dressing with Mario, decidedly original, by Shirogane.

