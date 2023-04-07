Under the direction of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” arrives to the joy of the fans. With the voices of Chris Pratt and Jack Black for Mario and Bowser, the film, which lasts a little over an hour and a half, promises to catch young and old alike. This premiere has made fans fans are wondering when and where they will be able to SEE the feature film in streaming, we will tell you about this and more details below.

When is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” released in theaters?

The feature film hits theaters in the United States, Latin America, Spain, Canada and the United Kingdom This Thursday, April 6, 2023. It should be noted that in Japan it opens on April 28.

“Super Mario Bros: the movie”: where to SEE the tape in streaming?

The tape could be seen on paid streaming platforms such as Apple, Amazon or Google, initially, in the United States.

When to SEE “Super Mario Bros: the movie” in streaming?

According to the iTunes preorder service, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” could be seen starting May 9. However, it should be noted that from Universal they could postpone it.

Is the feature film worth watching? This said the critic

“While not quite as exciting as the turtles battling their way to 128 lives, ‘Super Mario Bros: The Movie’ is a lively, colorful yet finely plotted adventure that has as many Nintendos as Nintendos,” the reviewer ruled. on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who’s who in “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”?

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Khary Payton as Penguin King.

