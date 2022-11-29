As announced twenty-four hours ago, Nintendo shared the new trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Moviethe highly anticipated animated feature film produced by Illumination Entertainment (Despicable Me, The Minions) dedicated to the famous mascot of the Kyoto house.

In the US version, the film — supervised by Shigeru Miyamoto in person — see in the cast Chris Pratt in the title role (known for his starring role in the film series Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World) And Jack Black in those of the antagonist Bowsersupported by an exceptional cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy how Peach (The Queen of Chess) e Charlie Day how Luigi (How to kill the boss).

This second trailer was also introduced by Shigeru Miyamoto, happy with the success of the first trailer, as well as by Chris Meledandri. The word then passed to the interpreter of Peach, who we can hear for the first time in the role of the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom, and subsequently to Seth Rogen, the American voice of Donkey Kong.

And Donkey Kong is the protagonist of this new trailer, who we see collide with Mario in the first frames in what looks like a match organized in an arena. And Peach herself will have a very different role than in the games, but you can find out for yourself. The film will be released in Italy next April 6, 2023.

We can see below the new trailer of the film in the original language and in Italian.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie – Second trailer

Italian dubbing

Original dub

