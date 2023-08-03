According to estimates reported by Universal Pictures, which handled the distribution of the film, the total would amount to 168.10 million viewers worldwide only for cinema audiences. On the other hand, it is one of most successful animated film seen so far, also with regard to collections.

Among the financial results of Nintendo there was also room for a parenthesis dedicated to cinema, given that Super Mario Bros. The Movie it turned out to be a great success, contributing to the positive results of the company and surpassing the 168 million viewers at Cinema.

The success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a scene from the film

The box office figures speak for 1.3 billion dollars on the global marketaccording to reports from box office mojo, with over 574 million dollars in the US market and 776.39 million internationally, which truly puts it at the top of the category.

Nintendo touts it as the second-highest result for an animated film, though data is conflicting on this, considering The Lion King and Frozen 2 both appear to be above it, at least for now.

Obviously, it is also difficult to match the amount of tickets sold with the people who actually saw the film, but in short, the order of magnitude is still the same. The results of Super Mario Bros. The Movie will obviously push Nintendo towards new productions of the genre, thanks also to the newborn label Nintendo Pictures, designed just for this eventuality.