Illumination Entertainment is the company behind Super Mario Bros. The Movieand because of that, a new promo for it with the Minions and other characters from the studio makes all the sense in the world.

This is what you can see in the second video that accompanies this note. In this, Gru and his family first appear My favorite villain (Despicable Me) willing to see the new animated film of Mario and company in the cinema.

However, they discover that there is a tremendous line to purchase tickets and Gru was about to resort to violence. Luckily they had already bought their tickets before.

As you progress, other characters created by Illumination Entertainment appear. Among them is the cast of sing, another of its successful animated franchises. The Minions appear everywhere, which by themselves already have a series derived from Despicable Me.

Fountain: Illumination Entertainment.

Another that appears in the preview is The Grinch, which, although it is not the creation of the studio, made one of its films in 2018. And the pets of The Secret Life of Pets.

Illumination Entertainment is an animation studio that has managed to stand out thanks to its productions, especially the original ones. So you might do just as well with Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich will be out on April 5.

Who are behind the voices of Super Mario Bros. The Movie?

This Illumination Entertainment promo for the Ster-Kinekor theater chain in Super Mario Bros. The Movie It doesn’t have voices (only one song), so it doesn’t hurt to remember who plays Mario and company.

Chris Pratt lends his voice to Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy to Princess Peach, Charlie Day to Luigi and Jack Black to Bowser. But there are still Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

To the aforementioned roles we must add Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Khary Payton as Penguin King.

The part of Charles Martinet, who voices Mario in the video games, is confirmed, but it is a mystery which character (or characters) he plays. Eric Bauza still participates but his role in this animated film is not known either.

In addition to Super Mario Bros. The Movie We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.