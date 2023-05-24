













That is what comes to light in a video that we share with you. It is necessary to point out that this contribution, which is from @deathcarpets, has SPOILERS, especially from the final battle of the plumber brothers against Bowser.

So if you haven’t seen this film yet, you might want to watch it before you take a look at this video. Otherwise, go ahead.

The fact is that it is a comparison of sequences of Super Mario Bros. The Movie and Neon Genesis Evangelionwhere there are multiple coincidences.

It seems that Illumination Entertainment decided to take some inspiration from what Hideaki Anno and Gainax did in their time for this television anime in a good way.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

More than having references to evangelion what it has Super Mario Bros. The Movie They are allusions to action scenes.

That is to say, like countless western productions pay homage to the emblematic motorcycle scene of Akira.

These types of tributes are easy for anime fans to detect, but for the general public it is more complicated. What surprises us is that it took so long to come to light a comparison So.

How much money has Super Mario Bros. The Movie raised?

Super Mario Bros. The Movie It has currently grossed more than $1.24 billion worldwide and is among the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

Of this money, $549 million corresponds only to the United States, and just over $700 million is from abroad.

It is so far the film that has raised the most money so far in 2023. It is a complete success for the companies involved.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

That is why it is not surprising that Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario’s adventures, has confirmed that he is involved in one more production.

Everything suggests that it is a sequel to this animated film, something that advances its post-credits scene.

Although there is no official confirmation of a continuation, everything suggests that the announcement in this regard will not take long to say. All based on how things work in Hollywood.

