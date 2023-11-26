Based on what was reported by TweakTown starting from the data provided by Nintendo at the end of the last fiscal quarter, it appears clear that the launch of Super Mario Bros. The Movie at the cinema have also pushed sales of the Mario games for 2023.

According to the data, Nintendo’s “transmedia” plan has definitely succeeded: the enormous success of the Mario film has already led to 300 million dollars in earnings from royalties and business related to the mobile market alone, but it has also influenced the sales of standard video games, with a visible effect on new and old titles.

The main goal, with the launch of the film, was actually to further expand the visibility by Mario by exploiting new channels and markets, trying to reach a greater quantity of audiences than the standard one.