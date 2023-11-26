Based on what was reported by TweakTown starting from the data provided by Nintendo at the end of the last fiscal quarter, it appears clear that the launch of Super Mario Bros. The Movie at the cinema have also pushed sales of the Mario games for 2023.
According to the data, Nintendo’s “transmedia” plan has definitely succeeded: the enormous success of the Mario film has already led to 300 million dollars in earnings from royalties and business related to the mobile market alone, but it has also influenced the sales of standard video games, with a visible effect on new and old titles.
The main goal, with the launch of the film, was actually to further expand the visibility by Mario by exploiting new channels and markets, trying to reach a greater quantity of audiences than the standard one.
Without even considering Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Based on the sales data provided by Nintendo, the plan seems successful: 6.22 million copies of games with Mario as the protagonist were sold during the two quarters taken into consideration, i.e. from April to September 2023, in the midst of the post-film period.
The numbers in question, however, do not even include Super Mario Bros. Wonder, given that it was released after the time period taken into consideration. The latter is probably the product that more than others should be influenced by Super Mario Bros. The Movie, given that it is in all respects a new chapter of the main series.
The effect was also highlighted by the president of Nintendo himself, Shuntaro Furukawa: “The Super Mario Bros. movie, which launched in April, had a positive impact on sales of Mario-related titles,” the president reported. “Sales of other games continued to grow strongly, bringing the total million-selling games in this period to 16, including those from other publishers.
