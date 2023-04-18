Super Mario Bros. The Movie has exceeded the 700 million dollars ofglobal receipts, thanks to the 92 million dollars raised over the weekend, a figure higher than expected. The previous estimates, of them very optimistic, spoke of 87 million dollars, but they have been exceeded by a good 5 million dollars by reality.

It was the second-best second weekend ever for revenue for an animated film, and the seventh-best second weekend ever for a film in the US, according to Universal.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is also doing very well in terms of physiological decline of spectators in the US market: where blockbusters usually lose around 50% in the second weekend, Mario stopped at 37% for a total of 353 million dollars in receipts.

Notably, so far only twelve Hollywood films had grossed more than $700 million globally after the pandemic in their first thirteen days of release. Currently Mario is the second animated film of the post-pandemic by global revenues, just behind “Minions: The Rise of Gru” which has generated 942.5 million dollars and which is also from Illumination. However, it should be emphasized that at these rates Super Mario Bros. The Film will easily surpass its rival and will also become the first film of 2023 to exceed one billion dollars in collections.

Be that as it may, the Illumination film is already the first of 2023 for revenues, capable of surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania ($212 million US, $474 million global). It is also the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, surpassing Warcraft ($439 million) and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($449 million).

Previous data spoke of 677 million dollars grossed worldwide.