Super Mario Bros. The Movie has reached another important milestone, surpassing quota in the last weekend 500 million dollars of receipts in North Americathe largest market in the film industry.

This detail was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, from which we also learn that the Nintendo and Illumination film is among the four films that have managed to exceed this threshold of receipts during the era of the Covid-19 pandemic. The others are Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7 million) and Avatar: The Water Way ($683.9 million).

Considering that Super Mario Bros. The Movie passed the $1 billion mark on May 1, let’s also talk about the film with highest grossing of 2023 so far, beating heavyweights like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Other notable records are that it is currently the most successful video game film ever and is currently in sixth place in the ranking of highest-grossing animated films ever, after Incredibles 2 and Minions.

Considering this success, it is reasonable to expect other films based on the historic IP and Nintendo characters, which was also suggested by Shigeru Miyamoto. In the meantime, to pass the time we can read the story of Super Mario Bros. 2 imagined by the AI.