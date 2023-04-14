As reported on the pages of Variety, Super Mario Bros. The Movie has reached and exceeded the impressive quota of 500 million dollars around the world in less than ten days of its theatrical debut.

Specifically, the receipts of Super Mario Bros. The Movie are equal to 260.3 million dollars in the USA, to which are added another 248.4 million dollars in other countries of the world, for a total of well $508.7 million.

We are talking about really impressive numbers, so much so that it is currently there highest grossing film of 2023, beating Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Not only that, it also became the most successful big-screen video game adaptation ever, beating out both Warcraft: First Class and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

In addition, it recorded the best debut ever for an animated film, beating the record previously held by Frozen 2. It is currently the second highest grossing film in this category, ahead of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train ($494 million) and behind Minions: The Rise of Gru ($942.5 million).