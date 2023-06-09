In the last period, the film adaptations of the most famous video games are enjoying incredible success and, among the many, the recent film by Super Mario. The most famous plumber in video games has in fact proved to be much loved on the big screen as well and will soon conquer even the little one with the new Power Up Edition of the film. It’s about the edition home video of the film and will be presented on Saturday June 10th during the Best Movie Comics and Games with a dedicated screening that will show lots of unreleased content.

4k Ultra HD, Blu-RayTM And DVD; the special edition will contain tons of exclusive extra content. Let’s start from different courts in which we will get to know the cast and their experience with the characters in the game Nintendowe then come to interviews entirely dedicated to filmmaker and also to an interactive interface that will allow us to discover all the secrets concerning the various upgrades present in the game.

Another interesting gem are the leadership lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy and the karaoke in which we can sing with Jack Black the hit movie “Peaches“. What can I say, a true Super Mario fan cannot in any way miss this great new product related to the film.