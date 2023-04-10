Less than a week ago, it hit theaters and already broke box office records. “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” is one of the most anticipated films of 2003 and this was evident in the income it generated during these first days. The adventure carried out by the plumber has destroyed “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”“Frozen 2” and “Transformers 3”.

To date, the February-released film has debuted with $225.3 million, while the Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic-directed film has grossed $377.2 million worldwide. That is to say, it surpasses the first by almost 152 million difference.

On the other hand, this figure places it as the best premiere in this genre at an international level, since it exceeds the 358 million obtained by “Frozen 2” in 2019. In addition, in USAsurpassed the record for the best five-day opening. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” he had that achievement with 200 million dollars. However, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” reached 204.6 million.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”: cast

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Khary Payton as Penguin King.

