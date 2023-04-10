Less than a week ago, it hit theaters and already broke box office records. “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” is one of the most anticipated films of 2003 and this was evident in the income it generated during these first days. The adventure carried out by the plumber has destroyed “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”“Frozen 2” and “Transformers 3”.
To date, the February-released film has debuted with $225.3 million, while the Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic-directed film has grossed $377.2 million worldwide. That is to say, it surpasses the first by almost 152 million difference.
On the other hand, this figure places it as the best premiere in this genre at an international level, since it exceeds the 358 million obtained by “Frozen 2” in 2019. In addition, in USAsurpassed the record for the best five-day opening. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” he had that achievement with 200 million dollars. However, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” reached 204.6 million.
In which theaters to SEE “Super Mario Bros: the movie”?
You can enjoy the film after purchasing your tickets through the website of:
- cineplanet
- Cinemark
- cinestar
“Super Mario Bros: The Movie”: cast
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Khary Payton as Penguin King.
