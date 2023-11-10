Super Mario Bros. The Movie it’s coming up Netflix. More precisely, subscribers will be able to watch it via the video streaming service starting from December 3. It is one of the most successful films of 2023, second only to Barbie in terms of takings.

It was actually already available in the United States Peacock, which had him exclusively for a few months. In the USA, Peacock has 28 million subscribers, while Netflix has 74 million. So the diffusion of Super Mario Bros. The Film will certainly be greater.