The cash Of Super Mario Bros. the movie have reached in the past few hours the $871.8 million: this is the best result ever for an animated film in the third weekend, the one in which there is usually a significant drop in admissions.

According to the latest estimates Super Mario Bros. the film will exceed one billion dollars in revenues, and it seems that the important milestone will arrive a little earlier than expected, given that current figures exceed forecasts something like 40 million.

Specifically, the project born from the collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination has collected $58.2 million this weekend, marking a drop of only 37% on a weekly basis, as said a record result for animated films in the third weekend.

To date, the figures speak of 434.4 million dollars at the US box office and 437.5 million internationally, for a total of precisely 871.8 million. Have you read our review of Super Mario Bros. the movie?