Chris Pratt posted on Twitter a posters unreleased by Super Mario Bros. The Moviecommenting it with a message in which he reaffirms his love for the Nintendo character, born when he was still a young offspring and not a famous actor.

Pratt: “You don’t know what you’re about to see!!! There’s no bigger Mario fan than me. Ten-year-old me would have flipped his turtle had he known he’d grow up to voice this character.”

Super Mario Bros. The Movie poster released by Chris Pratt

Pratt then continued in a second message: “I am so honored to be Mario and to carry forward the honor of bringing joy to the world through the character of Miyamoto-San. Everyone in the movie was great. The trailers are great, but you haven’t seen anything yet!”

Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on April 7, 2023, so there’s not long to wait before you see it. Furthermore, it is likely that between now and the release we will also see new clips and at least one new trailer. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the colorful poster.