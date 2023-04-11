Super Mario Bros. The Movie did record numbers in the first five days of programming. In fact, the final data speak of global receipts of 377 million dollars as of Sunday, April 9, 2023, 204 of which made in the US market, with the remaining made in the other territories where the film was distributed. No other animated film has ever done better, in a comparable amount of time, not even Disney’s.

In USA it also beat Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which had debuted grossing $ 200 million.

Even the total number of spectators it’s really impressive, considering that we are talking about 17 million people between the United States and Canada.

The film also did really well in Italy, grossing €1,233,000 a year Easter, reaching a total of 6,972,000 since its inception. This is a striking result for our current market, which has made it beat every possible competitor.

5:21pm update: According to the most recent official data released by Universal Pictures, the Super Mario Bros. Movie has registered in Italy proceeds of 8.2 million euros in 6 days, with 1.1 million viewers in local cinemas.

Be that as it may, Super Mario Bros. The film, which has yet to be released in Japan, has done quite a bit worldwide. The only territory where the film’s performance seems to have fallen short of expectations is China, where the Italian plumber was overtaken by Larry Yang’s Ride On with Jackie Chan and Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume. The first grossed 11.7 million dollars, the second 8. Mario stopped at 6.3 million dollars.