On March 9, 2023 at 11:00 pm Eastern time, there will be a Nintendo Direct exclusively dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Moviein which the final trailer world premiere of the film.

Nintendo specified in the announcement that “This #NintendoDirect will not display any games.” So it’s better not to have any expectations about it and live with a peaceful heart.

Of course we at Multiplayer.it will follow the event in direct on our Twitch channel. We will let you know all the details shortly. Meanwhile, here is the channel from which to watch the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Movie with us.

Made by Illumination, with the advice of the master Shigeru Miyamoto, who also acted as producer, Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in Italian cinemas on April 6, 2023. The directors of the film are Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while in the cast of voice actors English include Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy in that of Princess Peach, Charlie Day in that of Luigi and Jack Black in those of Bowser.