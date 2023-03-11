Nintendo and Universal Pictures are doing a swing marketing campaign for Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich also includes a new one TV spotwhich shows some unedited sequences. Unfortunately, being a TV recording, the quality is not exactly excellent, but we can be satisfied.

Of course, the commercial contains previews of Super Mario Bros. The film. If you don’t want to have any, don’t watch it and live happily.

The spot features Peach introducing Mario to the toads, takes a fresh look at Mario’s “level” of training, and shows Bowser… at the piano. Wasn’t Jack Black joking about the musical side of the film? For the rest, all known moments are shown, such as the Mario Kart-inspired sequence, shown extensively in the final trailer.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be in the Italian cinemas as of April 5, 2023. English voice cast includes: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.