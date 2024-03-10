Nintendo has published a new video dedicated to Mario Day (or MAR10 Day, if you prefer) via its social channels. In the video, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that the Kyoto company is working on a new animated film together with Illumination, the manufacturer of Super Mario Bros. – The Movie. The release date is also indicated: April 3, 2026 in the USA and “in many other markets”, which we assume also include Italy.

In the video message which you can see below, Miyamoto explains that Super Mario Bros. – The Movie (released in spring 2023) was also seen during the winter and is still seen by many today. He then thanks the fans for their dedication.

It is also confirmed that the team behind the new animated film he's the same one who made Super Mario Bros. – The Movie.

The word then passes to Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination. The CEO confirms that Aaron Horyath and Michael Jelenic – the directors of the film – they will return for the new film. They are currently working on the story and the new settings and will soon start animating.

As for the plotit's still early to have details, but we can expect a “cheerful and fun” story.

We would also like to point out that the release dates of Paper Mario Il Portale Millenario, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and three Mario games for Nintendo Switch Online were revealed in the same video.