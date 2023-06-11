Chris Prattauthor and voice actor of Mario in the new cinematic film, recently spoke in an interview about Super Mario Bros. The Movie 2or as the continuation of the film in question will be called, explaining that i works are currently on hiatus because of the writers’ strike in Hollywood, although the matter has not been reported so clearly by the actor.

Speaking of “what will come next” and clearly referring to a sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie, Chris Pratt hinted that the project has already started, but the actual works are currently blocked. “We’re in the midst of a writers’ strike,” Pratt said. “So it’s kind of been put on hold for the right reasons,” he explained in his interview published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I really support the WGA and our writers,” Pratt continued, “When negotiations will be completedand the writers feel like they can move forward, then it’s time to talk about what’s next.”

The actor also said he was extremely grateful for the support shown, also reporting that he would not have expected a success like, “I mean, I was expecting it to be very popular given the expectation of a certain type of audience as well, but in the end it really turned out to be a film for all generations all over the world, people love it.”

Last January, Super Mario Bros. The Movie surpassed Frozen and became the second most successful animated film.