The most important announcement in the video released on the occasion of TUE10 Day this afternoon is certainly that of the new animated film by Super Mario Bros. already in work at Illumination studios, in collaboration with Nintendo.

Shigeru Miyamoto And Chris Meledandri announce that the new film based on the famous video game series will be launched on April 3, 2026 in the United States and several other as-yet-unconfirmed countries during the same month. The team is working on storyboards and settings and work on animations will begin soon.

Let's see the video with the announcement below.

TUE10 Day 2024

Source: Nintendo