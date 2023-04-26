Super Mario Bros. – The Movie arrived in Italian cinemas last year April 5th but, although it may be strange to hear it, Japanese cinemas have yet to have the opportunity to broadcast the film so appreciated here. The film was indeed a huge success but, in the very country where the character was created, fans of the world’s most famous plumber have yet to get to see him with their own eyes.

Super Mario Bros. – The film will in fact arrive in Japanese cinemas next April 28th thus almost a month behind the western date. But why was this choice chosen? Our film script contained several expressions and puns that would not have been understandable in the East and the most profitable solution imagined by the production was evidently to rewrite the interested parties.

Writing a different script obviously took some time and it seems that it was precisely this that caused the strange delay in the release of the film in Japan and other oriental countries. The changes to the script, as already mentioned, concern only small details incomprehensible in other parts of the world but, if some particularly curious fan wants to see the oriental version of the film as well, the latter will be broadcast in various western theaters again from April 28th for a limited time.