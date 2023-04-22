Super Mario Bros. The Movie will probably exceed the billion dollars Of cash. Indeed, it is almost certain that it will succeed, according to the latest estimates published by The Hollywood Reporter. It would be an absolute record for a film based on a video game, which is already first in its category.

According to Forbes estimates, Super Mario Bros. The film will exceed $ 830 million in global receipts this weekend. In any case, it will certainly not stop, because it will continue its march towards the billion dollar mark, which it should overcome without too many problems, going even higher in terms of tickets ripped off and money made.

The Hollywood Reporter of its own already gives for sure that Super Mario Bros. The film will be able to accomplish the feat, given the progress of the film and considering that it is grossing more than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummaniathe previous highest-grossing film of 2023.

After two weeks of release, Super Mario Bros. The Movie had surpassed $700 million globally. It should also be considered that it has not yet been launched in some key territories, including Japan.