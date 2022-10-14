Keegan-Michael Keythe actor who will give the voice to Toad in the original film version of Super Mario Bros., confirms that the Illumination film in collaboration with Nintendo will have music sections in a recent interview granted exclusively to Variety.

Shortly after the announcement of the first trailer, Jack Black, who will play Bowser in the film, commented that the king of the Koopas will have a “musical side” that will surprise fans of the saga and now comes further confirmation that the film will contain. musical moments.

“It does. I had to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros, and it was a blast. It was very funny“the actor said when the interviewer asked him if Toad would have a music scene.”I was working on the voice with my partners and trying to find the voice through the inner journey of the character. And then, with the directors we changed some things, we fixed it“, he added to his statements.

Both Bowser’s and Toad’s voices have been very well received by the community, although Mario’s has not suffered the same fate. Fans are not entirely satisfied with the work Chris Pratt has done, although there is still a chance for redemption as we have only been able to hear very few lines of dialogue.

Source: Variety