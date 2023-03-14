Super Mario Bros. The Movie promises to be a really fun film, as confirmed by the video in Italian from the SMBidraulica advertisingthe company owned by Mario and his brother Luigi which takes care of solving any plumbing failure.

“Thanks, Super Mario Bros.! The only thing you haven’t drained is my bank account”, reads a girl in the commercial, who invites us to visit the SMBidraulica site: it really exists and provides a lot of information on the characters that we will find in the feature film.

“Welcome to the Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Company. We’re brothers and yes, we’re super!” reads the site. “My younger (but taller) brother Luigi and I were tired of dealing with snooty bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to tackle Brooklyn’s plumbing problems ourselves.”

Scrolling down the page reveals many nice surprises, such as Trustpilot-style reviews and even the job announcements that accompany the rest of the details, with which to entertain while waiting for the release of the film in Italian cinemas, set for April 5th.