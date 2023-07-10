During a screening of Super Mario Bros. The Movie at the Waterside Theater in Londonderry, Ireland, dedicated to gods children primary school age, as part of their summer activity programme, a strange accident appears to have occurred. The BBC speaks of a “ indecent image ” displayed during the event.

Normally in Super Mario Bros. the movie there are no images of naked women

The picture would depict a partially naked woman and would appear on the screen for a few seconds before being removed. The organizers themselves, amazed by the accident, would have informed the parents of the incident.

Northern Ireland Police confirmed they had received a report of the incident and were investigating, while the Waterside Theater posted a statement on Facebook detailing the unfortunate but serious incident and apologizing to all affected, confirming the his commitment to shed light on responsibilities.

Gary Middleton, a local politician, has called for a thorough investigation into the incident and, in particular, into the equipment used. In short, the screening of the film has become a national event.