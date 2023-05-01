Super Mario Bros. – The Movie recently passed the $1 billion mark at the international box office.

The film, an adaptation of Nintendo’s video game series, was released in theaters on April 5 and has already broken several records, including the best opening weekend for an animated film. Furthermore, the film quickly became thehighest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. But the records don’t stop there.

variety, in fact, revealed that Super Mario Bros. – The Movie just passed the billion-dollar mark worldwide. It just took 26 days for the film to reach this incredible milestone, which officially makes it the first film of 2023 to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. movie is the fifth film of the post-pandemic era to cross the billion-dollar milestone. The previous film to surpass this figure was Avatar: The Way of Water, which even surpassed the two billion dollar mark worldwide. The other films that have achieved this milestone are Top Gun: Maverick And Jurassic World: Dominion of the 2022 And Spider-Man: No Way Home In the 2021.