Strange as it may seem, Nintendo released a “strategic guidance” Of Super Mario Bros. The Movie completely free. At the moment it is only available in Japanese, but considering the international success of the film it cannot be ruled out that it will also be translated into other languages ​​in the coming days.

Clearly very different from those dedicated to video games, this guide aims to make the reader discover all the secrets and easter eggs featured in Super Mario Bros. The Movie. If you want you can take a look at it this address, after logging in with your Nintendo Account. In any case, since many of you probably don't know Japanese, here's our special with 20 fantastic Easter eggs from Super Mario Bros. The Movie that maybe you haven't noticed.

“This strategy guide briefly introduces some of these hidden secrets and the products they derive from. You might enjoy looking at it even more with this book in hand. We invite you to check it out,” the description reads.