Nintendo has announced a new one through its social channels Nintendo Directbut this time well in advance: 9 March 2023 at 11.00 pm. However, this new digital event will be dedicated solely to cinematographic film Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich will debut in Italian cinemas on April 6th.

As specified by Nintendo, only the final trailer of the film will be shown in the Direct and no games will be announced.

“Don’t miss the new Nintendo Direct for a world premiere of the final trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movie! This slideshow will not show any games.”

Mark this date and get the popcorn ready!

Source: Nintendo