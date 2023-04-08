Super Mario Bros. the movie has beat Frozen 2establishing a new, sensational record internationally for i animation film with a whopping 368 million dollars in receipts. This means that overseas the feature has so far totaled 173 million.

Just hours after the news that Super Mario Bros. the film is the second best ever for receipts in the first 5 days, Deadline has updated the box office data, announcing the sensational results obtained by Nintendo and Illumination.

Also internationally, Super Mario Bros. the film also starred in the Best Debut for a Feature Film Based on a Video Gameafter the 210 million of Warcraft: The Beginning and especially the 72 million totaled in three days by Sonic: the movie.

That’s not all: the data confirms that the international opening was the best of 2023, surpassing Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the best ever for Illumination, beating Minions and Despicable Me 2.