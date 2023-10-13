













From the first level of Super Mario Bros. to Bowser’s castle and more modern levels. Those who pass by can feel like they are in the Mushroom Kingdom thanks to this art. As if that were not enough, musical pieces from this beloved saga are also constantly played.

The decoration has been in this underpass since last October 5. According to the authorities, this ‘art’ will be maintained permanently. So those who have a trip scheduled to Japan in the near future cannot miss this opportunity.

It should be noted that this underpass is one of the most used in all of Japan. Since it connects with the main shopping area of ​​the city of Kyoto. It also has an extension of 100 meters, so there are many Super Mario Bros. to enjoy. Will you visit it if you have the opportunity?

What awaits Super Mario Bros.?

Curiously, this art comes out just when Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just around the corner. This is a new 2D plumber adventure that will come exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Its release date is scheduled for October 20.

Source: Nintendo.

Like previous 2D installments, this title can be enjoyed in cooperative mode with three other players. It also adds new mechanics that change the scenarios in unexpected and very crazy ways. Will they buy it?

