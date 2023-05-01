













It all happened in a Tamaulipas primary in Mexico. A school principal dressed up as Bowser and started acting like she was playing a small piano. In front of her, a couple of people characterized as Mario and Peach began to dance to the rhythm of the song. they can see it here

The recreation of Super Mario Bros. The Movie It went viral and started appearing all over the internet. It should be noted that the interpretation was part of the Children’s Day celebration of an elementary school. Although the director could choose to give life to the princess, she preferred to get fully into the role of Bowser.

The entire celebration featured decorations referring to Super Mario Brossure to take advantage of its popularity. In fact, there is another video from the same elementary school that shows various members of the school dressed as Mario and dancing to popular songs. Would you have liked to be at this party?

What happened to Super Mario Bros. The Movie?

This curious celebration of Children’s Day is proof of the popularity of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. In fact, during the weekend of April 29 and 30, it managed to surpass one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Which makes it the first film based on video games to achieve it.

Despite getting a negative rating from critics, it seems audiences found it quite entertaining. Before the reception, Nintendo assured that we will have other of its intellectual properties taken to the cinema. As well as a sequel to the plumber. What would you like to see in a future installment?

