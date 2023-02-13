The adaptations of videogames to film and television are on a streak that few can believe. each episode of The Last of Us is better than the previous one and it looks like it will close just as the fans are expecting. But this is not the only product that steals our attention, here comes the CGI movie of Super Mario Bros. and expectations are high.

It is not only an animation with guaranteed technical quality by the hand of Illumination Studios (Despicable Me, Minions), the story seems to promise laughs, adventures and references that will make you remember how great Super Mario Bros. was. Its latest trailer technically pays tribute to the eighties live action show that many watched.

What Illumination Studios did was take the music from the show from the 1980s and combine it with the animation from the film that will be released in the remainder of 2023. The result was a trailer full of nostalgia that many fans over 30 years old they will thank you because they surely feel welcome.

Source: Illumination

Nothing else to remember, the live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. from the 1980’s featured Captain Lou Albano as Mario and Danny Wells as Luigi. They had all kinds of guests and also showed animations from both The Legend of Zelda and SMB.

When is the Super Mario Bros. movie released in Mexico?

If everything goes according to plan and production does its job, Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in theaters in Mexico and other countries on April 7, 2023. It is worth remembering that the distribution will be carried out by Universal Studios.

The cast consists of Chris Pratt as Mariom, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Amisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike Foreman, Charles Martinet and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Excited?