It was easy to predict that the movie Super Mario Bros. would be one of the most successful productions of 2023. The animated film is close to surpassing Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, few imagined that she would be able to break several box office records around the world.

Almost a month after its official premiere, Super Mario Bros. Movie already made history in Mexico. Illumination film, Universal Pictures and Nintendo debuted on the right foot around the world. Mexico quickly emerged as one of the most important markets, since the opening in the country generated $5.9 million dollars at the box office.

The positive trend continued in the following weeks. Super Mario Bros. Movie conquered the Mexican billboard and generated $507.9 million pesos from April 3 to 9. During that period, 7 million people enjoyed the adventure of Mario in theaters across the country.

A couple of weeks have passed since then, and this production still gives a lot to talk about. The new figures shed light on the success of this project in national territory. According to official data from the National Chamber of the Film Industry (CANACINE), the film has already generated a total of $1,391 million pesos since its premiere.

This means that it exceeded toy story 4 and it is already the third highest-grossing film in the country’s history. Super Mario Bros. Movie It is already part of the top 3 of the most successful films in Mexico, but its billboard tour still gives much more. We say this because it is close to exceeding the $1,474 million pesos that Avengers: Endgame achieved and the $1,535 million pesos of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We will have to wait to find out if the adventure of the plumber of Nintendo is capable of surpassing the box office of the superheroes of Marvel. Considering that it has only been in theaters in the country for 4 weeks, it seems very likely that it will reach the top in the next few days.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Hopefully those who are in charge of manga and anime film adaptations would take note of the reasons why Super Mario Bros. Movie is breaking it