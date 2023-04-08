The movie of Super Mario Bros. it was predicted to have a big release and early box office data shows that the film has already grossed impressive $66.4 million dollars worldwide on its first day.

Collection $34.7 million dollars at the international box office combined with the US release to reach this total. According to Deadline, the new adventure of Mario on the big screen has already established multiple milestones and records worldwide as a result of this, becoming “best one day animation release” in 11 different markets.

As the source pointed out, this includes countries like “Germany, Spain, Argentina, Central America and Austria.” Below is a quick breakdown of the opening day of the Mario movie in various countries:

Mexico: the biggest debut for a Universal title and the second most successful animation release behind toy story 4.

United Kingdom: the best animated film opening of all time and the most successful overall of 2023.

China: the most successful opening since the start of the pandemic and the second biggest opening day for a studio title in 2023.

Germany: Universal’s greatest opening of all time and animated opening.

Spain: the best animation opening day ever and the best April opening ever. France: the best opening of 2023, the best Illumination opening of all time.

Italy: the best opening of an animated film in the spring and the best adaptation of a video game.

Taiwan: the best opening day for Illumination and Universal, the best opening for a video game adaptation.

Australia: the best opening of 2023, the best opening of Illumination and the best opening of April of all time.

Another 26 countries are releasing the film today today, with places like Japan releasing the film later in April. The film is estimated to gross more than $225 million dollars in its opening weekend, potentially beating out mega movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich grossed $225.3 million.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Gamers rule the world, and people are just realizing it. Hopefully Nintendo is beating their foreheads with their hands wondering: why didn’t we do this sooner?