Having scored strangely from critics compared to the public, and having laid out five possible reasons why this may have happened, impressive new ones have now been revealed. records reached by the film in its first days on the billboard. It has managed to exceed expectations in terms of revenue and has been ranked as the animated film with the best premiere ever worldwide, surpassing Frozen 2.

In its first five days, the film has generated $204.6 million in the United States. Worldwide, it has grossed a total of $377.2 million in its first five days. has broken the record of Frozen 2, which had generated $358 million, and now stands as the best-opening animated film in history worldwide. It has also become the best premiere of the year worldwide, surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich had grossed $225.3 million worldwide and $106.1 million in the United States.

It is important to remember that the movie Super Mario was delayed by a few months in its release, which was initially scheduled for Christmas 2022. The film is a collaboration between Universal Pictures and Nintendoand features a voice cast of popular actors, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendoand is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously worked together on the animated series and the movie. Teen Titans Go!. The script for the film is by Matthew Fogel, who previously worked on the film. the lego movie 2 and in the Illumination movie, Minions: The Origin of Gru.

Via: Deadline