The movie of Super Mario Bros. continues to break box office records globally, most recently becoming the third biggest animated feature ever. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of Illumination and Nintendo has grossed $1.248 billion at the worldwide box office this week, putting it ahead of the previous animated film in third place, the incredibles 2 (2018, $1.243 billion dollars).

According to The Numbers, a site that collects data on movie ticket sales globally, only Frozen 2 of Disney ($1.284 billion) and Frozen ($1.452 billion) have generated more revenue than the movie Mario Bros.which gives it a chance to top the list.

It is the biggest film of 2023 to date, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which premiered a month after Mario and has raised $659 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Speaking during the quarterly earnings call for Nintendo Earlier this month, president Shuntaro Furukawa said the film was having a positive impact on the company’s core game business.

For example, sales of merchandise related to Mario are growing, and there is a slight increase in the activity of classic titles of Mario that can be played through Nintendo Switch Online. “In the long term, we think this will become a powerful touch point, turning people who have never played the game before into fans of Mario and Nintendoand renewing the interest of people who used to play (on a gaming platform of Nintendo) but that they are taking a break.”

Author’s note: This is not over yet, people continue to go to the cinema to see the Mario movie again and there are still records to be broken when it reaches streaming platforms and a physical format for sale.