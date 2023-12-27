Super Mario Bros. for NES it was the favorite game Of Neil Druckmann as a kid: the famous writer and creative director revealed it during the last episode of the composer Gustavo Santaolalla's podcast.

In anticipation of receiving the Legend Award from the NYVGCC this January, Druckmann spoke with Santaolalla about his arrival in the United Stateswhen he and his family went to live at his uncle's house to leave an environment, the Israeli one, which was becoming increasingly burdensome.

Well, at the house of his cousins ​​Neil and his brother they found an NES with a mountain of games: a real novelty for them, given that consoles were not widespread at all in Israel in the 80s.

Completely unaware of what those titles were or the marketing behind them, the two kids enjoyed quickly trying out each cartridge but there was one they always came back to playand it was precisely that of Super Mario Bros.