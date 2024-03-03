Some found and preserved rare toys Of Super Mario Bros. from the 80s, made and sold by Bandai with official Nintendo license. It was he who took care of the recovery MrTalida, an archivist who specifically deals with old toys from video games and various merchandise. For conservation, we use a very modern method: we scan the objects in 3D, then making the archives with the files obtained available.

In August 2023 MrTalida announced the end of work on a set of The Legend of Zelda toys from 1986, also revealing that he was working on the complete set of the same year dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Now the work is finally finished and the set was loaded up archive.org. If you want, you can download it, print the characters and paint them as you want.