Super Mario Bros. – The Movie it was a success, but it will have a following? The actor who gave the English voice to Bowser – none other than Jack Black – said he didn't know anything about a sequel (and even if he did, we know he couldn't talk about it) but admitted he had an idea of what could be done.
Black recently appeared on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, where he said “there's been radio silence” regarding news of a sequel. “The only chatter comes from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chat. I can't wait to get back to work.”
Even though he hasn't heard anything, that doesn't mean he hasn't thought about what a sequel could be. Black said that in his opinion the sequel should take inspiration from the sequel to the film Joker, which apparently will be a musical. “Bowser's Revenge,” Black suggested of a potential title. “I think it should be a musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.”
Jack Black is asking for a musical, no surprise
We suppose it doesn't need to be said, but it's not at all strange that Jack Black you think of a musical when talking about a potential sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Movie.
Jack Black is a well-known singer as well as an actor and in his career he has made various films with a musical background, as well as giving the voice to the protagonist of the game Brütal Legend.
Also in Super Mario Bros. – The Movie there's a Bowser song – called Peaches – that went viral. A musical could certainly be the perfect space for Black.
