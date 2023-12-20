Super Mario Bros. – The Movie it was a success, but it will have a following? The actor who gave the English voice to Bowser – none other than Jack Black – said he didn't know anything about a sequel (and even if he did, we know he couldn't talk about it) but admitted he had an idea of ​​what could be done.

Black recently appeared on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, where he said “there's been radio silence” regarding news of a sequel. “The only chatter comes from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chat. I can't wait to get back to work.”

Even though he hasn't heard anything, that doesn't mean he hasn't thought about what a sequel could be. Black said that in his opinion the sequel should take inspiration from the sequel to the film Joker, which apparently will be a musical. “Bowser's Revenge,” Black suggested of a potential title. “I think it should be a musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.”