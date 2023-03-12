The universe of Super Mario it is quite large and there are many characters and also various versions of the same. However, fans have also created some original characters, such as Booette (or Boosette). Now, daisybabybell he offers us his own Bootette cosplay and also wishes us happy Mario Day.

Bootette is an invented character, created from the ghost Boo who got a new feminine look. In this version, the character is both scary and cute and this has been recreated in daisybabybell’s cosplay: in the first shot she makes a scary face, while in the second she beams at us.

Tell us what you think of the Bootette cosplay made by daisybabybell? Has the Super Mario character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?