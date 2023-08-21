Nintendo has just shown everyone how to handle the change of an era by announcing the farewell to the voice actor of Super Mario, Charles Martinet.

As we have already pointed out, Charles Martinet it won’t double again Super Mario (and not only), the beloved character of Nintendo. This is sudden news for some and sad news for many as for decades and several generations of console fans have explored the Mushroom Kingdom with the usual “It’s a-me, Mario!” ready to make them feel like kids again in front of the Nintendo 64. A certain portion of online users, however, he took the ad badly and, with the typical cynicism of the internet, he sees in Nintendo an enemy who has forced Martinet to leave his role, for nefarious and obscure reasons. Honestly, all clues point in the opposite direction.

Nintendo's great move As podcaster Derek Van Dyke also explains, Nintendo shared the announcement somewhat abruptly (someone on social media even thought for a second that the voice actor was dead), but it's clear that there is still a great relationship between the company and Martinet. The biggest clue is that Nintendo basically created a PR role out of nothing for Martinet which will be "Mario ambassadorand "will travel the world to share the joy of Mario and interact with fans." For a 67-year-old man who could easily retire, that sounds like a great thank you and a perfect role to us. All this is especially important because the role of voice actors in the gaming market it is too often overshadowed and considered unimportant compared to other roles, both by gamers and companies. Martinet has only received the respect he deserved for many years of career and "service" and we hope that he will be an example for other companies.

